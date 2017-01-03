Posted: Jan 03, 2017 11:40 AMUpdated: Jan 03, 2017 5:14 PM

The Washington County Board of Commissioners held their first meeting of the new year. Their meeting traveled to several locations as the meeting opened in the Commissioners' Meeting Room, then moved to Judge DeLapp's Courtroom for the swearing in of ​County Clerk Majorie Parrish, Court Clerk Jill Spitzer, Sheriff Rick Silver, and County Commissioner Mike Bouvier.

Following the swearing in, the commissioners went back to the Commissioners' Meeting Room, and held the election of Chairman and Vice-Chairman for the Calendar Year 2017. Commissioner Mike Dunlap was elected Chairman and Commissioner Bouvier was elected Vice-Chairman.

The commissioners then moved to the Washington County Correctional Facility for their annual inspection in accordance with Oklahoma State Statute Title 57. The commissioners were impressed with the facility and the efforts in keeping it clean.

During the Commissioners' Report, Commissioner Bouvier announced he is working with the Examiner Enterprise in creating a monthly segment where the commissioners can write and explain some of the things going on around town. Commissioner Antle is currently waiting for the results of the Feasibility Study to arrive.

All other items were approved. The commissioners will meet again next Monday morning at 9:30 for their regularly scheduled meeting.