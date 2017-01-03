Posted: Jan 03, 2017 2:10 PMUpdated: Jan 03, 2017 2:10 PM

Adam Hooper

A Bartlesville man who is accused of raping a 14-year old girl has a preliminary hearing scheduled for January 31st. Devin Gregory Butler is charged with first degree rape and lewd molestation. Bartlesville police investigated the case at a home in the 4500 block of Southeast Tuxedo.



A court affidavit states the girl told the authorities the suspect gave her an unknown white pill, and drank beer. Reportedly, the victim told officers Butler talked her into taking her clothes off and touched her inappropriately. The girl also claimed the suspect used two different Facebook accounts. One under his real name and the other used a different name.