Posted: Jan 03, 2017 5:09 PMUpdated: Jan 03, 2017 5:09 PM

Charlie Taraboletti

Dish Network Subscribers have probably noticed that programming from Tulsa's News on 6 is not availble because the two sides have not reached a contract agreement. Dish Network dropped Tulsa's News on 6 as of Saturday because its contract with the station's parent company expired. The same thing happened about 2 years ago. President Griffin Communications -- KOTV's parent company -- David Griffin says he has be trying to negotiate with Dish since early this fall but Dish only recently got serious. Griffin says he just wants the same terms that it has with other cable and satellite providers.



Griffin says you can help by calling Dish at 855-318-0572 and ask them to return KOTV to the Dish line-up and if you want, you can also ask for a partial refund of the fee you pay for local channels while Channel 6 has been missing.