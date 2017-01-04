Posted: Jan 04, 2017 4:27 AMUpdated: Jan 04, 2017 4:27 AM

Charlie Taraboletti

A baby girl -- the first baby of 2017 -- was born Tuesday afternoon at Jane Phillips Medical Center. We expect that hospital officials will announce the child's name and that of her parents soon. Once the announcement is made we will award the new family gifts from the sponsors of this year's baby derby. The family will receive a 100-dollar WalMart gift card from Family Dentistry, a massage by Amy Morris and a facial from Susan Hayden at Bella Vita Salon and Spa, a gift basket from Jane Phillips Medical Center, a baby thermometer from Boulevard Discount Pharmacy, a 25-dollar gift card from Glorious Connections, a 50-dollar savings bond from Arnold Moore & Neekamp Funeral Home, a gift basket from Monday's Liquor Store and The Thirsty Turtle, a 50-dollar savings account from Arvest Bank, a vintage pearl Messy Nest necklace from The French Nest, a 100-dollar savings bond from Blue Sky Bank, a made-in-Bartlesville gift basket from Bartlesville Print Shop, a pedicure from Elite Nails, and dinner for two from Dink's Barbeque. Stay tuned to this station and we will keep you up to date the first child born at Bartlesville's Jane Phillips Medical Center in 2017.