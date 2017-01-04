Posted: Jan 04, 2017 10:26 AMUpdated: Jan 04, 2017 10:29 AM

Ben Nicholas

On Tuesdays Washington County Board of Commissioners divided up committee meetings between the commissioners. Chairman Commissioner Mike Dunlap will be the chairman of the Budget Board, Tax Roll Dunlap will also be on the Grand Gateway Board of Directors, and is on the SIG/SIF Board.

Vice Chairman Commissioner Mike Bouvier will be on the Grand Gateway Board of Directors, the Grand Gateway E.D.A. Home Finance Board and Trust, and the ACCO Legislative Committee. Bouvier will attend the meetings of Job Training Northeast, Washington-Nowata County Community Action Foundation, and the Oklahoma Public Employees Health and Welfare.

Commissioner Mitch Antle will sit on the Washington-Nowata County Community Sentencing Council, the Ex-Officio Member of the Bartlesville Development Corporation Board of Directors, CED #1 Board, and the Grand Gateway (Northeast) RTPO Services/Transportation Planning.