Jan 04, 2017

Adam Hooper

A January 31st preliminary hearing is set for a Bartlesville man who is accused of trafficking in meth. John Anthony Thomas is charged with trafficking in methamphetamine and possession of paraphernalia. Bartlesville police in December were called to the Skyline Motel located in the 2300 block of Southeast Washington Blvd. to investigate a possible domestic case.



Officers saw Thomas acting nervous during questioning. A court affidavit states that the police found a person passed out inside a motel room. Reportedly, officers found inside the room a meth pipe, a digital scale, plastic baggies, and a pistol. Officers found in Thomas' possession 108 grams of meth and $365 in cash.



Bond remains at $150,000.