Posted: Jan 04, 2017 3:29 PMUpdated: Jan 04, 2017 3:29 PM

Ben Nicholas

Governor Mary Fallin today announced the appointment of Karen Youngblood to fill an unexpired term on the Board of Juvenile Affairs.

Youngblood succeeds Wendell Hixson, who resigned. She will serve the remainder of Hixson’s term, which expires in July 2018, representing Congressional District 3 with experience in education. She can begin serving immediately on the seven-member board, which is the governing body for the Office of Juvenile Affairs. Her appointment still must be confirmed by the Senate when it convenes this year.

Youngblood, is executive director of customized education at the University of Central Oklahoma. She plans, organizes and oversees all customized education and non-credit offerings, professional development and corporate training at UCO. She also is serving her second term on the Yukon Public Schools Board of Education.

Youngblood also has volunteered with several agencies, including the Boy Scouts, Youth Services for Oklahoma County and Infant Crisis Services.

Youngblood earned a bachelor’s degree in business management from Friends University in Wichita, Kan., and a master’s degree in education, adult education and training from UCO.

