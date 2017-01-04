Posted: Jan 04, 2017 3:47 PMUpdated: Jan 04, 2017 3:47 PM

Pre-K through 6th Grade students are invited to come join the Bruin cheerleaders for a clinic on Saturday from 9 a.m. to noon in the Phillips Gym at Bartlesville High School.



Participants will learn a sideline cheer, sideline chant, sideline band dance, and stunts from AACCA-certified instructors.

The cost is $50 per participant, with $40 for each additional participant in the same family. Participants who register by January 14 are guaranteed a Bruin Cheer shirt.



You can complete the online form and mail it with your check, payable to Bruin Cheer, to BCBC, PO Box 3683, Bartlesville, OK 74006 or complete your registration online and pay when you arrive the first day of camp.

Family and friends performances will be at the halftime of the varsity girls and boys basketball games on Tuesday, January 31, in the Bruin Field House. The PreK-2nd grade performance will be at 6 p.m. and the 3rd-6th grade performance will be at 7:30 p.m.