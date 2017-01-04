Posted: Jan 04, 2017 4:41 PMUpdated: Jan 04, 2017 4:43 PM

Ben Nicholas

The first baby of 2017 was a baby girl, born on Tuesday afternoon at Jane Phillips Medical Center. Tandy Elizabeth Kate Landes was born at 2:21 p.m. to Sarah Dotson and Ricky Landes. Tandy Elizabeth is 19 1/2 inches long and weighs 6 pounds, 6 ounces. The family will receive a 100-dollar WalMart gift card from Family Dentistry, a massage by Amy Morris and a facial from Susan Hayden at Bella Vita Salon and Spa, a gift basket from Jane Phillips Medical Center, a baby thermometer from Boulevard Discount Pharmacy, a 25-dollar gift card from Glorious Connections, a 50-dollar savings bond from Arnold Moore & Neekamp Funeral Home, a gift basket from Monday's Liquor Store and The Thirsty Turtle, a 50-dollar savings account from Arvest Bank, a vintage pearl Messy Nest necklace from The French Nest, a 100-dollar savings bond from Blue Sky Bank, a made-in-Bartlesville gift basket from Bartlesville Print Shop, a pedicure from Elite Nails, and dinner for two from Dink's Barbeque.

Welcome to the world Tandy Elizabeth Kate Landes, from your friends at Bartlesville Radio.