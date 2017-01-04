Posted: Jan 04, 2017 5:08 PMUpdated: Jan 04, 2017 5:08 PM

Tuesday morning Osage County swore in newly elected officials, Osage County Clerk Shelia Bellamy, Osage County Court Clerk Jennifer Burd, Osage County Sheriff Eddie Virden , and Osage County District #2 Commissioner Kevin Paslay; Byrd and Bellamy were the incumbent office holders.

Following the oath swearing the Osage County Board of County Commissioners held their first meeting for 2017. The first order of business was to elect a Board Chairman for 2017. District #2 Commissioner Kevin Paslay nominated Darren McKinney to continue serving as Chairman, Paslay was nominated to serve as Vice-Chairman.

Emergency Management Director Jerry Roberts asked the Commissioners to authorize the transfer of funds from the Oklahoma Department of Emergency Management to pay the City of Pawhuska for the use of City water in Hulah Water District. The amount owed to the City was $3,828, which will be transferred through Osage County Emergency Management and immediately transferred to the City of Pawhuska. The transfer was approved.

