Posted: Jan 05, 2017 12:40 PMUpdated: Jan 05, 2017 12:45 PM

Ben Nicholas

After 108 Kmart Stores were announced to be closing, residents of Bartlesville can breathe a sigh of relief. The Bartlesville Kmart on Washington Boulevard will not be closing its doors after this recent round of location closings.



Sears Holdings, the corporation over Sears and Kmart has announced the closures of 150 combined stores, but the Bartlesville Kmart is not on the list. However, the Kmart on Yale Avenue in Tulsa, will be closing in March. The Tulsa store is the only one on the list from the State of Oklahoma.



The corporation has reportedly reached a deal on selling the Craftsman Tools brand. The 131-year-old Sears company has been struggling, and has closed down stores across the nation, including the store at the Washington Park Mall, earlier this year.