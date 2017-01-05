Posted: Jan 05, 2017 2:35 PMUpdated: Jan 05, 2017 2:35 PM

Ben Nicholas

The Washington County Sheriff's Office is involved in an investigation about a dog that has been shot. Reportedly, the dog had disappeared just before Christmas, and didn't return as quickly as normal. After about a week, the owners were able to locate the dog, but noticed several injuries on his face. Steve Johnson with the Sheriff's office says they are investigating.



The dog typically leaves and wanders for hours on the large ranch he lives on. However, in Oklahoma, law allows homeowners to shoot any dog that comes onto their property and chases or kills livestock, should the dog have gotten onto land that wasn't his.