Posted: Jan 06, 2017 1:02 PMUpdated: Jan 06, 2017 1:02 PM
Washington County Commissioners Preview
Ben Nicholas
The Washington County Board of Commissioners will hold their regularly scheduled meeting on Monday morning in the Commissioners' Meeting Room. On the agenda is a lease or purchase agreement between the commissioners and RCB Bank for an excavator.
The commissioners will also make a decision on a revision regarding the Employee Drug and Alcohol Testing Policy.
At 10, the commissioners will open Bid Number 16-10 for ballot printing for the Washington County Election Board.
The meeting will be at 400 South Johnstone in room 201.
