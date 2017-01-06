Lady Bruins Basketball Postponed

Posted: Jan 06, 2017

Washington County Commissioners Preview

Ben Nicholas

The Washington County Board of Commissioners will hold their regularly scheduled meeting on Monday morning in the Commissioners' Meeting Room. On the agenda is a lease or purchase agreement between the commissioners and RCB Bank for an excavator.

The commissioners will also make a decision on a revision regarding the Employee Drug and Alcohol Testing Policy.

At 10, the commissioners will open Bid Number 16-10 for ballot printing for the Washington County Election Board.

The meeting will be at 400 South Johnstone in room 201.


