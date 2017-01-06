Posted: Jan 06, 2017 1:02 PMUpdated: Jan 06, 2017 1:02 PM

Ben Nicholas

The Washington County Board of Commissioners will hold their regularly scheduled meeting on Monday morning in the Commissioners' Meeting Room. On the agenda is a lease or purchase agreement between the commissioners and RCB Bank for an excavator.

The commissioners will also make a decision on a revision regarding the Employee Drug and Alcohol Testing Policy.

At 10, the commissioners will open Bid Number 16-10 for ballot printing for the Washington County Election Board.

The meeting will be at 400 South Johnstone in room 201.