Posted: Jan 06, 2017 3:05 PMUpdated: Jan 06, 2017 3:05 PM

Adam Hooper

Nowata High School will be hosting a robotics tournament scheduled for January 21st. 40 teams will be participating in the competition and coming from northeastern Oklahoma. Nowata will have three teams entering in the tournament. The Nowata teams consisted of three high school students and eight middle school students.



The tournament starts at 9 A.M. Saturday, January 21st. The event is free and open to the public.