Posted: Jan 06, 2017 3:06 PMUpdated: Jan 06, 2017 3:06 PM

Adam Hooper

A Dewey man who is accused of killing his grandmother last July has been bound over for formal arraignment scheduled for February 15th. Donald Wayne Shimko is charged with first degree murder.



According to a court affidavit, Dewey police received a call from Shimko around 4:30 in the morning of July 20th saying that he found his grandmother, Altiva Shimko, dead. Officers believe that Shimko used a baseball bat to strike his grandmother's head.



Bond remains at $500,000.