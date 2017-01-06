Posted: Jan 06, 2017 3:12 PMUpdated: Jan 06, 2017 4:03 PM

Ben Nicholas

The Oklahoma chapter of the Council on American-Islamic Relations called on Dewey High School to take disciplinary action against a teacher who used social media to urge support for then presidential candidate Donald Trump so that Muslims can be “butchered.”



Reportedly, the teacher had Facebook posts including messages referring to Islam as a “death cult” and other extremely derogatory terms.



Dewey Public Schools was not able to provide any additional information because it was a personnel issue.



Council on American-Islamic Relations is calling on the school district to conduct diversity training for educators and support staff offered by the Muslim civil rights organization and other minority groups. Veronica Laizure, CAIR Oklahoma's Civil Rights Director says that the training is an opportunity to teach people about diversity and cultural competency.



Laizure says that a publication is coming shortly to held aid educators.



That publication will come out later this month. Laizure says that the publication, along with all workshops and seminars offered to educators will be offered to the schools free of charge.



(Photo provided byThe Oklahoma chapter of the Council on American-Islamic Relations)

There is currently a Facebook group in support of the teacher titled "I support Dan Close"

Buzzfeed originally reported on this story here.