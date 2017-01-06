Posted: Jan 06, 2017 5:02 PMUpdated: Jan 06, 2017 5:02 PM

Bill Lynch

This week City of Pawhuska officials met for their monthly City Council, Municipal Trust, Public Works, and Educational Facilities meetings. During the City Council meeting Hospital Administrator Godwin Fey discussed the significant changes in inpatient days from 2015 to 2016. Fey reported that for the months of October and November the Pawhuska Hospital had 41 and 49 inpatient days. Whereas for 2016 the hospital saw 255 inpatient days in October and 286 inpatient days in November. The increase of inpatient days equals out to more funding for the Pawhuska Hospital which is preparing to undergo significant construction and improvement.

During the Pawhuska Public Works meeting the City Council approved to spend up to $50,000 to make emergency repairs to a waterline leak under Bird Creek. City Manager Mike McCartney told the Council that the repairs were necessary as the waterline delivers water from Pawhuska to Nelagoney, and must be repaired before the line ruptures and the cost is far more great. The funds will be taken for the cities emergency fund.