Posted: Jan 09, 2017 9:59 AMUpdated: Jan 09, 2017 9:59 AM

Adam Hooper

The Nowata County Commissioners Monday morning/this morning kept the board the way it is. Bud Frost will remain as chairman and Curtis Barnes as Vice-Chairman.



The commissioners accepted all four bids for road oil, but tabled to award the bids until the commissioners have time to look over the bids. The commissioners passed a resolution for the 2017 Free Fair Board Election. The filing period will be January 30th until February 3rd from 8 A.M. until 4:30 P.M. at the county clerk's office. The election will take place at the Nowata County Fair Building on Saturday, February 11th from Noon until 3:30 P.M.



Since next Monday is Martin Luther King, Jr. holiday, the next Nowata County Commissioners meeting is scheduled for Tuesday, January 17th at 9 A.M. at the Annex Meeting Room, across the street from the courthouse.