Posted: Jan 09, 2017 11:10 AMUpdated: Jan 09, 2017 11:10 AM

Ben Nicholas

The Washington County Board of Commissioners held their regularly scheduled meeting on Monday morning in the Commissioners' Meeting Room. A lease/purchase agreement between the commissioners and RCB Bank for an excavator was approved for more than $131-thousand.

The commissioners will also made a decision regarding the Employee Drug and Alcohol Testing Policy to remove two employees from the random testing list.

At 10, the commissioners opened Bid Number 16-10 for ballot printing for the Washington County Election Board, which was awarded to Royal Printing OKC for 15-cents a ballot.

All other items were approved, and all other receipts were received.