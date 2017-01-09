Posted: Jan 09, 2017 12:13 PMUpdated: Jan 09, 2017 12:13 PM

Ben Nicholas

Washington County Emergency Management will be conducting the monthly warning siren test for the City of Bartlesville today at 1:15. You may call your reports into the Emergency Operations Center at 918-331-2710. They ask you to be very specific as to which siren you are reporting as many locations will hear multiple sirens. Most sirens should have a number posted on the box near the base of the pole.