Posted: Jan 09, 2017 2:41 PMUpdated: Jan 09, 2017 2:41 PM

Adam Hooper

An Wann man who was arrested on a warrant for allegedly violating a protective order, has a preliminary hearing scheduled for January 31st. Matthew J. Sturgeon is charged with stalking and malicious injury to property. Dewey police were called to a home in the 700 block of East 4th Street to investigate the case.



According to a court affidavit, officers found a house window damaged and learned Sturgeon stalked his ex-wife.



Bond remains at $50,000.