Posted: Jan 09, 2017 2:42 PMUpdated: Jan 09, 2017 2:42 PM

Adam Hooper

A Bartlesville man has been sentenced to prison after pleading guilty to a number of violations. Skylar Ray Dean Barcus pled guilty to destruction of a public building, possession of meth, and possession of paraphernalia.



Barcus is accused of damaging the sprinkler system and a pod door inside the Washington County Jail. Both incidents occurred at two separate times. He was already in jail facing drug charges.



Barcus was sentenced to eight years in prison, and pay fines and costs.