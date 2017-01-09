Posted: Jan 09, 2017 3:50 PMUpdated: Jan 09, 2017 3:50 PM

Ben Nicholas

The Dewey Independent School District will hold their first school board meeting of the year on Monday night. On the agenda is the option for executive session where the board will evaluate Superintendent Vince Vincent and discuss his contract.

Also on the agenda is several administrative decisions, including the Dewey Public School Foster Care Plan.

Not listed on the agenda is anything regarding personnel decisions, other than Superintendent Vincent's evaluation and contract.

The meeting will be held tonight at 6 in the Administration Building.