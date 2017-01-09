Posted: Jan 09, 2017 6:39 PMUpdated: Jan 09, 2017 6:43 PM

Adam Hooper

The Nowata School Board Monday evening herd from Superintendent Leon Ashlock present his monthly superintendent's report. Ashlock updated the school board preliminary plans for the new football concession stand/bathrooms project. Ashlock says that the final plans could be ready by February.



School officials received a donation to build the new concession stand. Another question was brought up concerning the cafeteria food program. Ashlock told the school board everything was going well.



Ashlock says he has received a lot of compliments.