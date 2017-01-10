Posted: Jan 10, 2017 12:45 PMUpdated: Jan 10, 2017 12:47 PM

Adacia Chambers told a Payne County judge Tuesday morning she wanted to accept a plea of no contest and be sentenced to life in prison plus ten years to be served consecutively.



The judge explained that pleading no contest is the same as pleading guilty as both result in a conviction. By pleading no contest she waives her right to a trial for which her attorney was preparing.



The 26 year-old Chambers wiped away tears during the hearing. She is accused of driving into a crowd of people at the 2015 OSU homecoming parade. She faced four counts of second degree murder and 42 counts of assault and battery by means of force likely to produce death.



Her attorney, Tony Coleman, said he spent the past 15 months preparing for trial - and had planned to present a defense of not guilty by reason of insanity. However, he says days before jury selection was set to begin, Chambers decided she did not want to move forward with a trial.