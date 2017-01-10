Posted: Jan 10, 2017 12:52 PMUpdated: Jan 10, 2017 12:52 PM

The U.S. House unanimously approved the Lucas-Bridenstine Weather Research and Forecasting Innovation Act on Monday. The legislation prioritizes protecting lives and property. First-district Oklahoma Congressman Jim Bridenstine says the aim is to have zero deaths from tornadoes and other extreme weather events.



Bridenstine thanked his House colleagues for their support. He says he anticipates swift Senate passage and that the President will sign it into law. Bridenstine says the law is the result of a bi-partisan effort.



NOAA has already issued two contracts to procure commercial satellite weather data.