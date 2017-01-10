Posted: Jan 10, 2017 2:48 PMUpdated: Jan 10, 2017 2:48 PM

Ben Nicholas

State Superintendent of Public Instruction Joy Hofmeister has made an announcement that Oklahoma public school districts will have the opportunity this year to choose whether their 11th-grade students can take the ACT or the SAT college-entrance exam free of charge.

This initiative is an extension of a 2015-2016 pilot program widely embraced across the state last spring, when all but two of Oklahoma’s 459 public high schools provided the ACT for juniors. As a result, 79 percent of 11th graders – or 35,477 of 45,071 students – took the test, compared to a little more than half who had taken the exam the year before.

Hofmeister says “By easing the path from K-12 to college or CareerTech, we can help ensure that Oklahomans will be competitive in our rapidly changing, technology-driven global marketplace.”

Participation in the program is optional this spring. The Oklahoma State Board of Education has recommended that a college- and career-readiness exam be a requirement for high school testing beginning in the 2017-2018 school year.

The ACT and SAT tests could replace end-of-instruction exams that were repealed last year in legislation.

The program is funded through dollars already allocated for assessments through the OSDE, which estimates it will save $2.4 million annually by administering the ACT or SAT instead of the EOIs.