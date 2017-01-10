Posted: Jan 10, 2017 3:02 PMUpdated: Jan 10, 2017 3:02 PM

Ben Nicholas

The Bartlesville Public School District Board of Education will hold a special meeting tomorrow afternoon at 4.



On the agenda is a decision on a lease purchase agreement pertaining to the acquisition and financing of certain improvements and equipment and curriculum materials at various school facilities. This action item will be presented by Jon Wolff.



The meeting will be held in the Board of Education Meeting Room, at 1100 South Jennings Avenue.