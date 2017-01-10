Posted: Jan 10, 2017 3:19 PMUpdated: Jan 10, 2017 3:19 PM

Adam Hooper

A Bartlesville man is in custody after he allegedly threatened a woman. 30-year old Jorge Luis Aranda-Garnica is charged with intimidation of a witness and indirect contempt of court.



A woman came to the Bartlesville police department and told the authorities she was scared of Aranda-Garnica because she had to testify against him. A court affidavit states that the suspect threatened the woman if she cooperated with law enforcement. Aranda-Garnica has a case pending for first degree burglary and has a $50,000 bond.



His next court date is February 3rd. Bond for the new case is set for $50,000.