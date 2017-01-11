Posted: Jan 11, 2017 12:54 PMUpdated: Jan 11, 2017 12:54 PM

Ben Nicholas

Oklahoma has been announced a winner of a $2 million, three-year statewide grant by the Council of Chief State School Officers and JPMorgan Chase & Company. State Superintendent Joy Hofmeister says this will help implement individualized academic plans for kids, redefine the senior year, increase concurrent and dual enrollment with earned college credit and career certification, and better connect schools directly with business and industry.



The grant is part of a $75 million, five-year New Skills for Youth initiative aimed at strengthening career-focused education in 10 U.S. states.



Hofmeister says “This will enable families to engage early with their own student’s academic strengths, needs and aspirations for the careers and jobs of the future and will equip schools to support that work.”



Oklahoma received the grant after an evaluation of how the state plans to transform the way it designs and develops programs for college and career readiness. In March 2016, the Oklahoma State Department of Education won $100,000 as a NSFY Phase One recipient, with funding subsequently used for planning and early implementation.



Other recipients of the grant are Delaware, Kentucky, Louisiana, Massachusetts, Nevada, Ohio, Rhode Island, Tennessee and Wisconsin.