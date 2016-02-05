Posted: Jan 11, 2017 1:07 PMUpdated: Jan 11, 2017 1:07 PM

Ben Nicholas

Bartlesville's 39th annual Mardi Gras party is returning in February. The celebration will be at Bartlesville Community Center featuring a Cajun dinner, drinks, live entertainment and a ticket discount for public servants.

There will be Cajun dinner and classic bread pudding dessert. Wine, beer and soft drinks will be served, as well as traditional hurricane drinks.



Martha’s Task Director Laura Walton says “Not only do we have an amazing party planned, but we get to help out our public servants with a discounted night on the town.”



The party will he held from 7 to 11 p.m. on February 3, with proceeds benefiting Martha’s Task.



Admission is $60 per person with a $10 per ticket discount offered for military personnel, police, firemen, city and county employees, school teachers and staff. For reservations and tickets call 918-336-8275, email marthastask@yahoo.com or stop by 718 S. Johnstone Ave.

