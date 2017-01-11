Posted: Jan 11, 2017 3:14 PMUpdated: Jan 11, 2017 3:14 PM

Ben Nicholas

Independence Community College’s cheer squad will compete at the Universal Cheerleaders Association National College Championships on Saturday at the ESPN Wide World of Sports Complex. ICC will compete in the Coed Division II and will go up against other junior colleges and NAIA schools from across the nation.



The competition is judged and scored in many different categories including crowd effective material, proper use of motions, ability to lead the crowd, and difficulty of skills and execution. ICC will bring 16 athletes to the mat to perform their routine which incorporates moves such as a shoulder sit to front flip off, cartwheel off and the popular wolf wall pyramid.



This is the third consecutive year that ICC will compete at UCA College Nationals. Last year, they took fourth place in the Junior College division.

