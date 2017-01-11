Posted: Jan 11, 2017 4:15 PMUpdated: Jan 11, 2017 4:15 PM

Adam Hooper

A probable cause hearing took place this afternoon/Wednesday afternoon for 28-year old Vernon Lee Dover of Bartlesville, who was arrested on a number of violations including possession of concealing stolen property, possession of methamphetamine, and conspiracy. Bartlesville police investigated a case about stolen cars out of Kansas.



A court affidavit states that officers learned the suspect was staying at the Skyline Motel. The police went into the room and found Dover hiding under a bed. Reportedly, the police found in Dover's possession a bag of meth. Dover admitted to officers he stole a couple of cars out of Kansas and went to a Coffeyville, Kansas home, stole items inside the home, including guns.



Dover's next court date is scheduled for Thursday afternoon when charges are expected to be filed. Bond was set at $100,000.