Posted: Jan 11, 2017 4:41 PMUpdated: Jan 11, 2017 4:41 PM

Bill Lynch

This week the Barnsdall Chamber of Commerce met for their first meeting of 2017. The Chamber honored the January Students of the Month, discussed tourism and the upcoming tourism forum, and started the discussion regarding building a canopy and providing power for the community center stage.

For the month of January four students from Barnsdall High School and Junior High where honored for their citizenship. Students Jakob Babb, Nicole Brown, Maxwell Gaither, and Samantha Willis were presented with a certificate of achievement and made members of the Barnsdall Chamber of Commerce.

Chamber Vice-President Claude Rosendale spoke to the chamber regarding the upcoming Osage County Tourism Forum. The event will take place on January, 27 at the Gilcrease Museum in Tulsa, and is free for the public to attend, however attendees should RSVP by contacting the Pawhuska Chamber of Commerce at (918)287-1208.