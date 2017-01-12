Posted: Jan 12, 2017 9:08 AMUpdated: Jan 12, 2017 9:08 AM

KOTV - The News on 6 is yet to come to contract terms with Dish Network. Dish dropped the Tulsa station from its line-up on New Years Eve. Owner of Tulsa's Channel 6 and Oklahoma City's Channel 9, David Griffin took to Facebook on Wednesday to ask viewers to weigh in on the contract talks.

Griffin took claims made publicly by Dish and published his point of view next to them. While the comparison runs about the size of a typewritten page, Griffin narrows his comment down to asking for the same deal that Dish has with other providers.