Posted: Jan 12, 2017 10:26 AMUpdated: Jan 12, 2017 10:26 AM

Charlie Taraboletti

Bartlesville High School has postponed the Snow Ball event scheduled for Saturday night. According to High School Principal, LaDonna Chancellor, the Snow Ball will be held Saturday night, January 28th from 8 to 11 o'clock and while the announcement didn't use these words, we'll say "weather permitting".

Bartlesville High School has already postponed the Snow Ball once. It was originally scheduled for Saturday, December 17th.