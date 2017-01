Posted: Jan 12, 2017 11:07 AMUpdated: Jan 12, 2017 11:07 AM

Ben Nicholas

Monday trash routes are set to be ran on Wednesday, January 18.

City of Bartlesville offices will be closed Monday for Martin Luther King Jr. Day.

Police and fire services will continue as normally scheduled, with no interruptions.

City offices will re-open as normally scheduled on Tuesday, Jan. 17.