Posted: Jan 12, 2017 1:02 PMUpdated: Jan 12, 2017 1:03 PM

Ben Nicholas

The Ramona Police Department is currently looking for a man involved in the robberies of two local stores. Around 1:30 in the morning, the Ramona Mini Mart and Simple Simons were both broken into. Ramona Police say that the man was able to take cash from the stores.



Ramona Police were able to locate the man a short time later, but were unable to apprehend him.



Ramona Police ask that if you have any information, to call (918) 536-1242. Pictures of the man were captured from security cameras.



You can also contact Crime Stoppers at 1800-222-TIPS