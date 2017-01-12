News
Osage County
Body Found in Osage County
Bill Lynch
The Osage County Sheriffs Office has confirmed that a body was discovered at Hulah Lake on Wednesday morning. The Osage County Sheriffs Office was informed of an unresponsive male subject located at the Rocky Ford boat ramp area. Deputies, Hulah Rural Fire District, and Oklahoma State Parks officers responded to the scene and determined that the male subject was deceased by a self-inflicted gunshot wound to the head. The name of the individual will not been released until family members have been informed.
