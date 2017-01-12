Posted: Jan 12, 2017 2:52 PMUpdated: Jan 12, 2017 2:52 PM

Adam Hooper

A $100,000 bond has been set for a Bartlesville for allegedly leaving the scene of an injury accident and being drunk. 24-year old Tre Richard Epps is charged with DUI, driving with a suspended license, and failure to carry insurance. Bartlesville police were called to investigate an accident at the area of Harvard and Crown.



A court affidavit states that witnesses saw Epps left the scene of the accident on foot. He was caught a short time later. Officers smelled a strong odor of alcohol coming from Epps breath and had slurred speech. Reportedly, officers couldn't find any insurance and learned Epps license was suspended.



Epps has a prior DUI from Washington County. His next court date is February 3rd.