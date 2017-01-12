Weather Related Closings

Posted: Jan 12, 2017

Bartlesville Man Arrested For Felony DUI

Adam Hooper

A $100,000 bond has been set for a Bartlesville for allegedly leaving the scene of an injury accident and being drunk.  24-year old Tre Richard Epps is charged with DUI, driving with a suspended license, and failure to carry insurance.  Bartlesville police were called to investigate an accident at the area of Harvard and Crown.

A court affidavit states that witnesses saw Epps left the scene of the accident on foot.  He was caught a short time later.  Officers smelled a strong odor of alcohol coming from Epps breath and had slurred speech.  Reportedly, officers couldn't find any insurance and learned Epps license was suspended.

Epps has a prior DUI from Washington County.  His next court date is February 3rd.


