Posted: Jan 12, 2017 2:54 PMUpdated: Jan 12, 2017 2:54 PM

Adam Hooper

A Bartlesville man remains in jail as he appeared for the second straight day in a Washington County courtroom. 28-year old Vernon Lee Dover, Jr. is charged with larceny of an automobile and second degree burglary. Bartlesville police investigated a case about stolen cars out of Kansas.



A court affidavit states that officers learned the suspect was staying at the Skyline Motel. The police went into the room and found Dover hiding under a bed. Reportedly, the police found in Dover's possession a bag of meth. Dover admitted to officers he stole a couple of cars out of Kansas and went to a Coffeyville, Kansas home, stole items inside the home, including guns.



Dover's next court date is February 3rd. Bond remains at $100,000.