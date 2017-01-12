Posted: Jan 12, 2017 6:57 PMUpdated: Jan 12, 2017 7:01 PM

The National Weather Service in Tulsa has issued an ice storm warning in effect from 6 am Friday to 6 am Sunday for the area. Light freezing rain is expected to develop late tonight into Friday morning...and continue periodically through early Sunday morning, some transition to rain is possible in parts of the warning area Friday afternoon and Saturday afternoon as temperatures warm just above freezing. Ice accumulations of a quarter to half an inch will be possible from late tonight through Saturday night. Locally heavier ice accumulation will be possible across northwestern sections of Pawnee and Osage counties.

