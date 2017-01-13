News
Osage County Marking Abandoned Vehicles
Osage County Emergency personnel are taking specific additional action regarding abandoned vehicles due to the ice storm warning covering much of Oklahoma this weekend. Osage County Emergency Management Director Jerry Roberts told KPGM News that emergency personnel will be marking abandoned vehicles with lime green tape to identify that the vehicle has been inspected and determined that the operators are not in danger. Roberts stated that they still want you to call 911 if they see a vehicle off of any Osage County roadway, but be prepared to answer whether the vehicle has already been marked. The lime green tape will be attached to the vehicle on the side closest to the roadway, and most likely on the vehicle's driver side mirror or door handle. Safe and attentive driving is still the most effective way to keep you safe when operating your vehicle in winter weather, so take it slow and ensure to arrive at your destination safely.
