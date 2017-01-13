Posted: Jan 13, 2017 11:47 AMUpdated: Jan 13, 2017 11:47 AM

Charlie Taraboletti

Bartlesville crews are monitoring local streets. Public Works Director, Keith Henry says his staff has been out since about 4 this morning and things started getting slick in spots at about 6 o'clock



Henry says you should slow down because there are some scattered slippery spots -- particularly at hilltops, bridges, and overpasses.



Temperatures are forecasted to remain in narrow -- about 5 degree range through Saturday. Henry says city staff members will evaluate the streets as we go into evening.



It's always a good idea to slow down well ahead of intersections. You will find that in many cases other drivers have polished spots that might otherwise have sufficient traction for you stop where you want.