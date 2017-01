Posted: Jan 14, 2017 8:54 AMUpdated: Jan 14, 2017 8:54 AM

Adam Hooper

Some Verdigris Valley Electric Cooperative customers south of Bartlesville are without power due to the ice storm. As of 10 o'clock this morning, 152 VVEC customers are without power. Most of the outages are just west of Skiatook.



As of now, PSO has no power outages.