Posted: Jan 14, 2017 10:22 AMUpdated: Jan 14, 2017 10:22 AM

Charlie Taraboletti

The Osage County Tourism Committee and the Osage County Industrial Authority announce the speaker and topic line-up for the second Tourism Forum, "Dimensions of Osage Tourism" to be held Friday, January 27th from 10 to 2:30 at the Helmerich Research Center at Gilcrease Museum in Tulsa.

The forum will kick off with inspiration from the President of Creative Oklahoma, Susan McCalmont. You will then learn what resources are available to organizations from representatives from Green Country Marketing, Osage County Tourism, the Pawhuska Industrial Authority, and Kimberly Noe-Lehenbauer from the Oklahoma Travel & Recreation Department.

Updates and highlights from Osage County's three world-class attractions will be provided by James Pepper Henry from the Gilcrease Museum; Harvey Payne from the Tallgrass Prairie Preserve; and Kaci Fouts from Woolaroc. Bruce Carter, representing the Tallgrass Gallery in Pawhuska, will share "Top ten things you can do now to market your business and build a service culture".

The day will round out with Assistant Principal Chief Raymond Redcorn, Osage Nation, and Bruce Cass, Properties Manager of the Nation, sharing the Osage Story.

Osage County attractions, lodging, retail establishments and interested parties are encouraged to attend. Lunch is sponsored by Osage Casinos.

The Forum is free to attend but RSVP is required. To RSVP, contact the Pawhuska Chamber of Commerce at pawhuskachamber2sbcglobal.net or (918) 287-1208.

For more information regarding the forum, contact Eddy Redeagle at eredeagpeoplepc.com or 918-637-1464.