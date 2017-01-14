Posted: Jan 14, 2017 10:23 AMUpdated: Jan 14, 2017 10:23 AM

Charlie Taraboletti

Congressman Jim Bridenstine joined 227 Members of the House to take the first step in repealing Obamacare. The bill starts the so-called "reconciliation" process for repealing Obamacare. The Senate passed this bill early Thursday, calling for committees to prepare the repeal legislation by January 27.

Bridenstine says Obamacare has failed Oklahoma businesses and families. Premiums for Obamacare-compliant insurance plans skyrocketed in 2017. Premiums in Oklahoma increased more than 70% on average while the national average was about 25%. The Congressman notes that insurers have fled the exchanges all across America, and in Oklahoma only one carrier remains.