Posted: Jan 16, 2017 12:56 PMUpdated: Jan 16, 2017 12:56 PM

Ben Nicholas

Authorities are investigating after three people were found shot to death in a north Tulsa home.



Tulsa police responded to reports of a shooting at about 2 a.m. Monday. Sgt. August Terbrock tells the Tulsa World that officers found one woman and two men dead from apparent gunshot wounds in the home.



Authorities said the home had apparently been rummaged through or ransacked before police arrived.



Terbrock says police have not yet identified the victims, and there is no suspect information available yet.





