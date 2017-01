Posted: Jan 16, 2017 4:54 PMUpdated: Jan 16, 2017 4:54 PM

Ben Nicholas

The Dewey Recreational Association is having spring baseball, t-ball, and softball sign-ups on Saturday at the Dewey Cafeteria from 9-to-2. Vice President Phillip Shoultz explains what all can be signed up for.



The fee for t-ball is $65 while baseball and softball is $75. Any child around the area is eligible to participate.