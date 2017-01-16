Posted: Jan 16, 2017 6:10 PMUpdated: Jan 16, 2017 6:10 PM

Charlie Taraboletti

Bartlesville students will start the next school year a little bit later than this year. School board members approved the 2018 school calendar Monday night.

School will start in the 3rd week of August instead of the second week next year. The calendar will still provide for a full week off for Thanksgiving and two full weeks off at Christmas. The 2018 calendar does not include any built-in inclement weather days but Superintendent, Chuck McCauley told the board that's not a problem unless there is an inordinate number of bad weather days next year. Bartlesville schedules one more day that the state requires and because the school day is longer than minimum requirements local students more than meet the number of instructional hours that the state requires.

The school board approves calendars two years in advance but the second year out is a draft calendar subject to change. The 2019 calendar is similar and school starts again in the 3rd week in August.